Google Cloud appoints new META security chief

Google Cloud has appointed industry veteran Noor Al-Sulaiti as head of Security Business Development and Government Relations for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa region (META).

The company says Noor’s appointment is further testament to the company’s commitment to the region and the safeguarding of governments’ digital assets.

In her new role, Noor will be responsible for Google’s security expansion in META, underscoring the growing importance of cybersecurity for the company. She will foster strategic partnerships with the public sector to leverage Google Cloud’s cybersecurity solutions including CyberShield – a powerful cybersecurity solution tailored specifically for governments.

Noor’s career includes her role as CEO of Ooredoo Oman. There, she established herself as the youngest and first female CEO in the company’s history, spearheading a transformation into a digitally led, data-powered, and customer-centric organisation. Prior to joining Ooredoo Oman, Noor was the CEO of Starlink, a retail chain and IT service provider in Qatar. She was also the GM of Phono and FASTtelco in Kuwait. She has been recognised as one of the most powerful businesswomen by Forbes Middle East and as a notable business leader by other prominent publications.

“I am honoured to join Google Cloud, a company that has inspired me throughout my career,” she says. “Google Cloud is continuously helping governments around the world enhance their security capabilities and respond holistically at the national level to keep their citizens and critical assets safe and I’m ready to lead the charge to bring these capabilities to the Middle East, Turkey and Africa.”