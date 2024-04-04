Intermediate Applications Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Apr 4, 2024

Key Responsibilities:

  • Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project.
  • Conduct Unit and Performance testing.
  • Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken. Identify and prioritize key risks based on urgency Interpret business requirement and translate into system design
  • Securely develop, test and maintain well-designed and efficient applications as per the user stories and ensuring the acceptance criteria are met
  • Conduct secure code reviews, ensuring all technical debt is addressed timeously
  • Ensure System documentation is kept up to date during the sprint cycles (Azure DevOps Services)
  • Seek to continuously improve coding standards, architecture and testing processes
  • Mentoring of junior developers
  • Coordinate with other managers and line functions to ensure highest level of software quality (project manager, application development manager, application support, test manager, senior developers, etc.)
  • Ensure timely delivery of the different development milestones as per sprint planning
  • Plan, organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas

Essential Competencies:

  • A National Diploma/Degree in ICT
  • Relevant certifications in Software Development
  • 4 plus years’ development experience
  • Experience in a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.
  • Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support Advanced experience in MS SQL Advanced experience in C# and .Net Core Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML Experience in MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio
  • Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs Experience in MicroServices Code scanning tools like SonarCloud Agile experience
  • Experience in Azure DevOps Services Experience with Unit and Performance testing
  • Knowledge of the latest Application Development practices Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g. COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF, OWASP, etc.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net Core
  • REST
  • ReactJs
  • jQuery
  • NodeJs
  • Azure DevOps

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position