IT Delivery Manager

Delivery Manager opportunity in Century City. As the Delivery Manager you will be responsible for the seamless execution and delivery of IT projects, serving as an IT Project Manager and Scrum Master. Primary focus will be on overseeing multiple project lifecycles and managing internal staff, client and 3rd party stakeholders to ensure the successful delivery of features. MUST HAVE FINTECH (PAYMENTS) EXPERIENCE.
Requirements:
- Product and IT Projects experience.
- Experience in the fintech space will be advantageous
- Previous experience as IT Project Manager and Scrum Master ensuring seamless delivery of product features.
- Proven experience in IT project management and Scrum Master roles
- Solid understanding of Agile principles and the Scrum framework
- Strong understanding of software development lifecycle and the steps involved
- Ability to manage multiple projects and stakeholders simultaneously
- Ability to prioritize tasks effectively
- Ability to work in a dynamic and fast-paced environment
Duties:
Project planning:
- Define a detailed project plan
- Assign tasks to various internal / external stakeholders
- Estimate timelines and costs involved
- Communicate project plan to necessary stakeholders
- Maintain and update the project plan
Client and 3rd Party Relationship Management:
- Identify all the stakeholders involved in the project
- Understand client and 3rd party relationships needs and expectations
- Ensure signed Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) with 3rd parties are obtained
- Ensure effective communication between client/3rd parties
- Provide timely feedback to clients/3rd parties regarding project status updates and timelines
Dev team support:
- Assist with stand up
- Assist with sprint planning
- Assist with maintaining the Azure boards
Change management:
- Conduct thorough business change impact assessments and ensure the necessary changes are implemented
- Ensure Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) or Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with 3rd parties are created
- Ensure risk and compliance requirements associated with IT projects are met
- Ensure support team’s requirements (support tool enhancements, FAQs, expected error scenarios) are met
- Ensure banking team’s requirements (encompassing things fraud avoidance, switching, routing, compliance, escalation paths) are met
Desired Skills:
- Delivery
- Service Delivery
- Service Manager
- Delivery management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree