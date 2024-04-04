IT Delivery Manager – Western Cape Century City

Delivery Manager opportunity in Century City. As the Delivery Manager you will be responsible for the seamless execution and delivery of IT projects, serving as an IT Project Manager and Scrum Master. Primary focus will be on overseeing multiple project lifecycles and managing internal staff, client and 3rd party stakeholders to ensure the successful delivery of features. MUST HAVE FINTECH (PAYMENTS) EXPERIENCE.

Requirements:

Product and IT Projects experience.

Experience in the fintech space will be advantageous

Previous experience as IT Project Manager and Scrum Master ensuring seamless delivery of product features.

Proven experience in IT project management and Scrum Master roles

Solid understanding of Agile principles and the Scrum framework

Strong understanding of software development lifecycle and the steps involved

Ability to manage multiple projects and stakeholders simultaneously

Ability to prioritize tasks effectively

Ability to work in a dynamic and fast-paced environment

Duties:

Project planning:

Define a detailed project plan

Assign tasks to various internal / external stakeholders

Estimate timelines and costs involved

Communicate project plan to necessary stakeholders

Maintain and update the project plan

Client and 3rd Party Relationship Management:

Identify all the stakeholders involved in the project

Understand client and 3rd party relationships needs and expectations

Ensure signed Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) with 3rd parties are obtained

Ensure effective communication between client/3rd parties

Provide timely feedback to clients/3rd parties regarding project status updates and timelines

Dev team support:

Assist with stand up

Assist with sprint planning

Assist with maintaining the Azure boards

Change management:

Conduct thorough business change impact assessments and ensure the necessary changes are implemented

Ensure Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) or Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with 3rd parties are created

Ensure risk and compliance requirements associated with IT projects are met

Ensure support team’s requirements (support tool enhancements, FAQs, expected error scenarios) are met

Ensure banking team’s requirements (encompassing things fraud avoidance, switching, routing, compliance, escalation paths) are met

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

