IT Technician – Gauteng Pretoria North

Are you an IT Technician known for your meticulous and systematic approach, eager to flourish in an innovative setting where you have the opportunity to grow through engagement with state-of-the-art technology?

This role demands a proactive, solution-oriented individual who is adept at quickly learning new technologies and efficiently resolving technical issues. Contribute to the seamless operation of the company’s IT infrastructure.

Key Responsibilities:

Install, configure, and maintain computer hardware, software, systems, networks, printers, and scanners to ensure optimal performance.

Monitor and maintain computer systems and networks, ensuring system efficiency.

Diagnose and resolve software and hardware incidents, including issues with operating systems and a range of IT equipment, both remotely and on-site.

Provide technical support across the company, offering assistance both in person and over the phone.

Exhibit excellent verbal communication skills to interact effectively with technical and non-technical staff across all organizational levels.

Train technical staff, enhancing their proficiency in technology and support methodologies.

Gather and analyze customer demands for product improvement, providing valuable feedback to the product department.

Support and troubleshoot Microsoft desktop operating systems and application software.

Perform general hardware installation and troubleshooting to ensure the stability of IT equipment.

Administer workstations remotely, utilizing tools to monitor network responses or manage computers from a distance.

Identify, document, and escalate potential risks or problems to senior engineers, ensuring the integrity of the IT infrastructure.

Respond promptly to client support requests and offer network support tailored to client needs.

Configure application software according to specific operating standards and install application software on workstations remotely.

Employ TCP/IP networking principles and remote tools for effective network management and monitoring.

Document all troubleshooting solutions for future reference and advise on potential software and hardware upgrades to improve system performance.

Qualifications:

Proven experience in IT support, with a strong foundation in managing and troubleshooting hardware and software.

Familiarity with TCP/IP networking, remote management tools, and Microsoft desktop operating systems and applications.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work under pressure.

Strong verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

A commitment to continuous learning and technology proficiency enhancement.

Relevant IT certifications essential.

