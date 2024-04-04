Junior IT Engineer – Linux / Networking at Sintrex Integration Services

Core Outputs

Key Performance Areas:

Compilation of advanced reports

Analysis and interpretation of information from management systems to identify areas of possible improvement and risk

Plan and perform special investigations based on customer requirements

Technical training and support of customers on management systems and/or areas of specialization

Provide consultation on the use of “Information about IT” to improve or optimize IT environments

Monitoring and configuration of business impact and other composite relationships

Advanced identification, analysis and resolution of technical problems

Independent completion of tasks, presentation of reports and making recommendations to clients

Info of management systems analysed, interpreted to identify areas of possible improvement or risk

Testing:

– Release note of all changes, new functions and bugs compiled

– Request ticket updated according to status

– All relevant code for specific patch/release/hot fix in respective directories

– System tested holistically

– Implement patch/release/hot fix to client according to maintenance slot

Audits:

– Audits planned and performed based on customer requirements

– Feedback on findings provided to client

– Data of findings analysed and interpreted

– Data presented to client

Special Investigations:

– Special investigations planned and performed based on customer requirements

– Feedback on findings provided to client

– Data of findings analysed and interpreted

– Possible solutions proposed

Operations:

– All requests logged and assigned via RT acted on and updated

– Monitoring and configuration of business impact and other composite relationships

– Constant monitoring of client infrastructure ensured

– System administration tasks performed

– Database of monitored objects maintained

– Health check alerts actioned

– Ensure project is delivered as per SLA

– Encourage all participants to take an active role in the project

– Ensure participants have a clear understanding of what they need to complete and when

– Monitor progress and manage risks to and recovery of any schedule slippages

– Point of contact for members wishing to join and participate in the project

– Organize any necessary meetings to progress team work (weekly, daily, or ad-hoc as appropriate)

– Project pre-migration sheet (custom)

– Project pre-migration data capturing

– Project Migration audit (following day according to checklists)

– Project Checklist delivery

– Project Post-Migration data capturing and reporting

– Client & co-ordinating company liaison on email/group.

– Troubleshooting if required

– A knowledge of how the project works, who to escalate to etc.

– Project Executive overview report

– Monthly network health report for the data centre

– Daily change meeting (8AM) – updates on sites planned/completed/postponed/decommissioned/cancelled

– Client alignment meetings

– Standby support for project coordination

– Possible overtime as migrations happen in the evening, and there are daily deliverables

– Understanding top talkers /voice classes and the reporting thereof

– TruView auditing and configuration for Project sites

– Sintelligent migration processes

– Netscout migration processes

– How- to documentation creation

Essential Requirements:

Grade 12 (NSC)

Previous experience 1-2 years as a network operator

Relevant IT degree or National Diploma

Previous experience 1-2 years in Windows Server or Linux (Ubuntu/Redhat) operating systems

Previous experience 1-2 years in Network IP Addressing and Subnetting

Previous client facing experience needed.

Desired Skills:

Grade 12

Network operator

IT Qualification

Windows operating systems

Linux operating systems

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Sintrex is passionate about the innovative pursuit of excellence in providing end-to-end IT management and consultative IT services that create reliable, robust and user friendly solutions. Through a culture of excellence, partnership and fun, Sintrex attracts and empowers staff with an inspirational work experience, world class software and globally renowned suppliers and partners to deliver services and solutions to their clients, helping to secure and enhance their IT reputations.

The successful candidate will be part of a team in a highly pressured environment. We encourage our team members to take ownership of their responsibilities.

Candidates who do not thrive under pressure and who are not inherently dedicated to being the best they can be through a self-learning attitude do not enjoy our environment.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Cellphone allowance

Internet allowance

