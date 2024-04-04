Junior Software Engineer

They are responsible for writing the software that controls and monitor the telescope. Junior Software Engineers develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the requirements.
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Software development of the telescope operational software. All stages of the full software development life-cycle may be encountered: from requirements analysis, architectural input, software design and development, to testing, integration and deployment, as well as close interaction with hardware subsystems.
- Participate in deployment environments and processes, this may involve site visits to the Karoo.
- Participate in commissioning and lab integration of software and hardware.
- Participate in coding standard compliance and code reviews.
- Follow System Engineering principles for development of software.
- Produce documentation sets for the applicable subsystem as required.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Tech/ B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 3 years’ working experience, OR
- Eng / B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 3 years’ working experience, OR
- Eng / [URL Removed] (Comp Sci) with 2 years·s working experience, OR
- PhD / [URL Removed] only with 1 years’ working experience, OR
- Engineering (with a software focus) or related field
Desired Skills:
- Strong oral and written communication
- troubleshoot issues methodically
