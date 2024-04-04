Permanent Position Available for a Junior Software Engineer based in Cape Town
The Software Engineer will be responsible for writing software, develop, test and maintain software solutions.
Full Spec Available on Request
Main Requirements
- Min. Degree: B.Tech/ B.Sc with 3 years relevant experience
- Programming Languages: Python or C++ or Java
- Experience in prototyping and development; including testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects
- Working knowledge of software collaboration tools: Github, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA
- Must be able to develop back-end software (preferable Python)
Desired Skills:
- Coding
- Software Development
- Engineering Software
- Prototyping
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree