Junior Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Permanent Position Available for a Junior Software Engineer based in Cape Town

The Software Engineer will be responsible for writing software, develop, test and maintain software solutions.

Full Spec Available on Request

Main Requirements

Min. Degree: B.Tech/ B.Sc with 3 years relevant experience

Programming Languages: Python or C++ or Java

Experience in prototyping and development; including testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects

Working knowledge of software collaboration tools: Github, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA

Must be able to develop back-end software (preferable Python)

Desired Skills:

Coding

Software Development

Engineering Software

Prototyping

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

