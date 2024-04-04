Junior Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Apr 4, 2024

Permanent Position Available for a Junior Software Engineer based in Cape Town

The Software Engineer will be responsible for writing software, develop, test and maintain software solutions.

Full Spec Available on Request

Main Requirements

  • Min. Degree: B.Tech/ B.Sc with 3 years relevant experience
  • Programming Languages: Python or C++ or Java
  • Experience in prototyping and development; including testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects
  • Working knowledge of software collaboration tools: Github, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA
  • Must be able to develop back-end software (preferable Python)

Desired Skills:

  • Coding
  • Software Development
  • Engineering Software
  • Prototyping

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

