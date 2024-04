Mainframe Developer

Mainframe Developer/Lead/Architect.

Experience :8-15 yrs

CICS, Cobol, Db2, Control M & Azure DevOps (Preferred)

Location : Johannesburg

JD:

Must have worked on Banking domain.

Desired Skills:

CICS

Cobol

Db2

Control M & Azure DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position