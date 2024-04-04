Manager IT at Sentech – Gauteng Radiokop

Sentech Technology Division is looking for a Manager IT Service Delivery to oversee the seamless provision of IT services, ensuring the timely resolution of technical issues and the delivery of high-quality support. The incumbent will be accountable for managing the service desk operations, coordinating service requests, and maintaining service level agreements (SLAs) to guarantee the effective functioning of all IT systems and infrastructure.

Qualifications:

? Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or equivalent.

? Honours degree in Information Technology or Computer Science will be an added advantage.

Experience:

? 8 years’ experience in managing IT service delivery operations.

? 5 years’ operating in a managerial role.

? Proven track record of effectively managing service level agreements (SLAs) and ensuring compliance with established performance metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs).

? Experience in implementing and optimising IT service management frameworks, such as ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library).

? Experience in identifying and implementing process improvements, automation solutions, and service optimization initiatives to enhance the overall quality and efficiency of IT service delivery operations.

Knowledge:

? Familiarity with IT service delivery best practices and industry standards, as well as a solid understanding of emerging trends and technologies in the IT service management domain.

? Proven ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders to align IT service delivery strategies with the organisation’s business objectives and user requirements.

? Comprehensive knowledge of service desk operations, including incident management, problem resolution, and service request coordination, to ensure the effective and timely resolution of technical issues.

? Profound knowledge of service level agreements (SLAs) and key performance indicators (KPIs) to monitor, measure, and manage the performance of IT services and ensure compliance with established service standards.

? Familiarity with leadership principles and practices to effectively lead and develop a team of IT professionals, fostering a collaborative and customer-centric work environment.

? Understanding of service optimization strategies and methodologies to identify opportunities for process improvements, automation, and service enhancements, ultimately enhancing the efficiency and quality of IT service delivery.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

? Implement and optimise IT service management frameworks, such as ITIL, to standardise and improve IT service delivery processes and operations.

? Ensure the alignment of IT service management practices with industry best practices and compliance standards.

? Facilitate the adoption of IT service management tools and technologies to automate service delivery processes and enhance operational efficiency.

? Conduct regular assessments and audits to evaluate the effectiveness of IT service management practices and identify opportunities for continuous improvement.

? Provide guidance and support to the IT team to ensure adherence to IT service management best practices and procedures.

? Establish and manage service level agreements (SLAs) to ensure the delivery of IT services aligns with the organisation’s business objectives and user requirements.

? Define key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure and monitor the performance of IT service delivery operations, ensuring compliance with established service standards.

? Regularly review SLA performance and KPI metrics to identify areas for improvement and implement corrective actions as necessary.

? Collaborate with internal stakeholders and cross-functional teams to address any SLA deviations and implement strategies to meet service delivery targets.

Customer Relationship Management

? Cultivate strong relationships with internal stakeholders and users to understand their IT service requirements and expectations.

? Implement strategies to improve customer satisfaction and enhance the overall user experience with IT services.

? Gather feedback from users and stakeholders to identify areas for service improvement and address any concerns or issues promptly.

? Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align IT service delivery strategies with the organisation’s business goals and objectives.

? Communicate effectively with users and stakeholders, providing regular updates on service delivery initiatives and addressing any service-related inquiries or concerns.

Continuous Process Improvement

? Identify opportunities for process improvements and service optimization within the IT service delivery operations.

? Implement strategies to automate repetitive tasks and streamline service delivery workflows, enhancing overall operational efficiency.

? Encourage a culture of continuous improvement within the IT service delivery team, promoting the sharing of best practices and innovative ideas.

? Monitor industry trends and emerging technologies to identify opportunities for the adoption of new tools and methodologies that can enhance service delivery processes.

? Regularly review and update service delivery procedures and workflows to adapt to changing business needs and technological advancements.

IT Infrastructure Management

? Provides Citrix, VM and Hyper V support and administration.

? Provides switches, firewall and routers support and administration.

? Establish standards and best practices for managing internal infrastructure, including network, access rights, desktops, servers, internal applications.

? Responsible for overall system and infrastructure availability and develop a resilient infrastructure to reduce failures.

? Responsible for day-to-day system administration, including management of internal network, VPN, Microsoft Active Directory (AD) and system backups.

? Responsible for management of the rollout and support of desktop devices, including laptops and printers, and productivity tools such as Outlook and MS-Office.

? Ensures that systems, processes and methodologies are maintained, followed to ensure effective monitoring, control and support of service delivery.

? Ensures delivery of individual and team projects allocated within aggressive delivery times.

? Monitors and evaluates the efficiency and effectiveness of infrastructure service delivery methods and procedures.

Leadership:

? Provide effective leadership and direction to the IT service delivery team, fostering a collaborative and high-performance work culture.

? Set clear performance objectives and provide regular feedback to team members to support their professional growth and development.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES:

Leading in a vuca world

Customer and Commercial Insight

Coaching and Mentoring

Conflict Management

People Management

Performance Management

Programme/ Project Management

Behavioural Competencies

Change Leadership

Compliance

Safety, Health and Environmental Knowledge

IT User Ability

Organisational Understanding

Policies and Procedures

Reporting

Research

Analytical Thinking

Brand and Customer Oriented Service Delivery

Emotional Intelligence

Technical Competencies

Business Application Management

Database Management

IT Infrastructure Management

IT Planning, Strategy and Governance

IT Security, Information and Application Protection

IT Service Management

Network Administration

Records/Data Management

IT User Support

IT System Maintenance and Monitoring

Performance Management / Monitoring

Enterprise Architecture

IT Governance

Technology infrastructure Awareness

If you are interested and meet the required criteria as described above, please send your CV on/or before 12 April 2024

Appointment will be done in accordance with Employment Equity Plan of the organisation. People with disabilities will be given preferences and they are encouraged to apply.

Medical examinations will be undertaken before successful appointment depending on the nature of the position.

Sentech reserves the right not to appoint.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

IT User Support

IT Governance

Supplier Relationship Management

Strategic Sourcing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

