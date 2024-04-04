Microsoft CRM Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Microsoft CRM Developer to join our dynamic IT team. As a Microsoft CRM Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and customizing Microsoft Dynamics CRM solutions to meet the organization’s business needs. If you have a strong background in CRM development, particularly with Microsoft Dynamics, and are passionate about creating robust and efficient solutions, we encourage you to apply.

What you’ll do:

Scoping of Client’s Business Requirements.

Review and compilation of Technical Designs.

Develop and Support the proposed solution.

Knowledge transfer and Best Practice implementation.

Must be willing to work with Microsoft Dynamics CRM SDK.

Must be willing to learn the Business issues of CRM and Package Functionality in depth.

Your Expertise:

Microsoft Dynamics CRM

C#, WCF, Web API, ASP .NET MVC, Entity Framework, JavaScript, JQuery, JSON

SQL Server 2012, T-SQL, SSIS, SSRS

Windows Server and Active Directory beneficial

Waterfall and Agile Methodologies.

Kingswaysoft Adapter, Click Dimensions, and Power BI

Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

Bachelor’s degree, IT Diploma, or equivalent.

CRM certifications are beneficial.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent position

Location: Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position