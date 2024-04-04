Microsoft Systems Engineer

Our client with offices in JHB, Cape Town and Durban, as well as UK, Netherlands, New Zealand and Australia is looking for a Microsoft Systems Engineer to join their Cape Town team situated in Century City.

ABOUT THE JOB



If you’re the kind of systems engineer who is eager to dive into the enterprise realm and get your hands dirty while maintaining impeccable standards in uptime, processes, and internal security, then you’re the person we’re seeking.

Your solid technical background and knack for understanding enterprise IT systems make you a master in compliance and efficiency. In this role, you’ll be reporting directly to the IT Operations Manager.

You’ll be part of a community of highly skilled professionals, all dedicated to innovation and excellence. This is your chance to elevate your career and make a significant impact in a dynamic environment.

WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING

Managing the day-to-day operations of the HelpDesk

Maintaining office infrastructure to meet standards

Accurately recording, assigning, and updating assets

Verifying correct user access to their portals

Understanding and maintaining current VoIP telephone system, including the monitoring, availability and support of any user queries

Active Directory/Microsoft EntraID administration, troubleshooting, and Group Policy Management

Understanding and supporting virtualisation strategy, ensuring host and guest resource availability and uptime

Ensuring all cloud infrastructure functions are setup according to best practices. Ensuring all systems are compliant and maintain SLA’s. Daily / weekly up time reports need to be generated for specific systems and analysed

Ensuring that new or updated processes are implemented and communicated effectively

WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU

A formal IT Qualification

Microsoft Certification (advantageous)

Proven work experience with a minimum of 2 years

A strong technical background

Flexibility: open to change, doing what it takes to get the job done, comfortable with ambiguity and evolving processes

A positive and results-focused “can-do” attitude

High level of attention to detail

Passionate interest in IT

Initiative and a proactive attitude

A willingness to work outside your primary capacity

The ability to interact with senior management in the organisation and work in a fast-paced environment

The ability to adapt quickly to changing priorities, assignments, and roles

The ability to perform effectively under the working conditions associated with this type of global operational role

Professionalism and the ability to use diplomacy in working relationships to deal with conflict and to arbitrate solutions successfully

DESIRABLE SKILLS

Knowledge of the Office365 Environment

Knowledge of Microsoft Entra ID

Knowledge of Mobile Device Management

Networking – VLANS, WiFi, DHCP, DNS

Active Directory

VoIP

Virtualization – VMWare

Knowledge of Cloud Services (e.g. Azure, AWS)

Security aware

Operating system agnostic (i.e. Windows, Linux, macOS)

WHAT YOU WILL GET FROM US

A competitive package, twice yearly salary increases and guaranteed bonuses

Medical aid, provident fund and insurance benefits with competitively low premiums

Access to our employee wellness programme, with professional support resources for all aspects of wellness

Inclusion in our Rewards programme, where you’ll receive rewards for attending training events, social functions or for doing a good job

Commission incentives for successful business development leads and employee referrals

Hands-on support from leadership

Exposure to popular enterprise technologies and large-scale projects

Exposure to the in-house continuous development programmes, offering training in everything from leadership to deep technical skills

Continuous feedback and biannual performance reviews

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Entra ID

Cloud Services

Networking

Virtualisation

Office 365 administration

Systems Engineer

Microsoft Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position