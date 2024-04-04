Microsoft Systems Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client with offices in JHB, Cape Town and Durban, as well as UK, Netherlands, New Zealand and Australia is looking for a Microsoft Systems Engineer to join their Cape Town team situated in Century City.
ABOUT THE JOB
If you’re the kind of systems engineer who is eager to dive into the enterprise realm and get your hands dirty while maintaining impeccable standards in uptime, processes, and internal security, then you’re the person we’re seeking.
Your solid technical background and knack for understanding enterprise IT systems make you a master in compliance and efficiency. In this role, you’ll be reporting directly to the IT Operations Manager.
You’ll be part of a community of highly skilled professionals, all dedicated to innovation and excellence. This is your chance to elevate your career and make a significant impact in a dynamic environment.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
- Managing the day-to-day operations of the HelpDesk
- Maintaining office infrastructure to meet standards
- Accurately recording, assigning, and updating assets
- Verifying correct user access to their portals
- Understanding and maintaining current VoIP telephone system, including the monitoring, availability and support of any user queries
- Active Directory/Microsoft EntraID administration, troubleshooting, and Group Policy Management
- Understanding and supporting virtualisation strategy, ensuring host and guest resource availability and uptime
- Ensuring all cloud infrastructure functions are setup according to best practices. Ensuring all systems are compliant and maintain SLA’s. Daily / weekly up time reports need to be generated for specific systems and analysed
- Ensuring that new or updated processes are implemented and communicated effectively
WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU
- A formal IT Qualification
- Microsoft Certification (advantageous)
- Proven work experience with a minimum of 2 years
- A strong technical background
- Flexibility: open to change, doing what it takes to get the job done, comfortable with ambiguity and evolving processes
- A positive and results-focused “can-do” attitude
- High level of attention to detail
- Passionate interest in IT
- Initiative and a proactive attitude
- A willingness to work outside your primary capacity
- The ability to interact with senior management in the organisation and work in a fast-paced environment
- The ability to adapt quickly to changing priorities, assignments, and roles
- The ability to perform effectively under the working conditions associated with this type of global operational role
- Professionalism and the ability to use diplomacy in working relationships to deal with conflict and to arbitrate solutions successfully
DESIRABLE SKILLS
- Knowledge of the Office365 Environment
- Knowledge of Microsoft Entra ID
- Knowledge of Mobile Device Management
- Networking – VLANS, WiFi, DHCP, DNS
- Active Directory
- VoIP
- Virtualization – VMWare
- Knowledge of Cloud Services (e.g. Azure, AWS)
- Security aware
- Operating system agnostic (i.e. Windows, Linux, macOS)
WHAT YOU WILL GET FROM US
- A competitive package, twice yearly salary increases and guaranteed bonuses
- Medical aid, provident fund and insurance benefits with competitively low premiums
- Access to our employee wellness programme, with professional support resources for all aspects of wellness
- Inclusion in our Rewards programme, where you’ll receive rewards for attending training events, social functions or for doing a good job
- Commission incentives for successful business development leads and employee referrals
- Hands-on support from leadership
- Exposure to popular enterprise technologies and large-scale projects
- Exposure to the in-house continuous development programmes, offering training in everything from leadership to deep technical skills
- Continuous feedback and biannual performance reviews
