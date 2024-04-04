Mid-Level Developer at Sintrex Integration Services – Western Cape Bellville

Core Outputs

– Develop commercial grade web applications

– Deliver work to agreed Quality, Standards and Complexity

– Mentor Junior Developers

– Do research on own tasks

– Do planning/ estimation on tasks

Essential Requirements

– Grade 12

– Development Qualification

– NodeJS – 2 years’ experience

– VueJS / React / Angular – 2 years’ experience

– Javascript – 3 years’ experience

– HTML – 3 years’ experience

– CSS – 3 years’ experience

– SQL – 3 years’ experience

– Linux – 3 years’ experience

Desired Skills:

Elastic search

Mongo

NoSQL

Git

Rest API’s

Scrum methodology

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Sintrex is passionate about the innovative pursuit of excellence in providing end-to-end IT management and consultative IT services that create reliable, robust and user friendly solutions. Through a culture of excellence, partnership and fun, Sintrex attracts and empowers staff with an inspirational work experience, world class software and globally renowned suppliers and partners to deliver services and solutions to their clients, helping to secure and enhance their IT reputations.

The successful candidate will be part of a team in a highly pressured environment. We encourage our team members to take ownership of their responsibilities.

Candidates who do not thrive under pressure and who are not inherently dedicated to being the best they can be through a self-learning attitude do not enjoy our environment.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Cellphone allowance

Internet allowance

