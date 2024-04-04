Payroll and systems administrator – Western Cape Winelands

About the role
This role oversees various payroll tasks, including salary processing, benefits administration, and compliance reporting. The overall objective is to streamline payroll processes, enhance accuracy, automate PS workflows and proactively deliver valuable insights and reports that aid decision making. The role is also required to ensure optimised functionality and maintenance of all HRIS system within People Suppor
Qualification & Experience
-
Certification in Certified payroll professional ( CPP ) or similar credentials
-
Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, Business administration, or a related field
-
5+ experience processing end to end payroll ( medium to large payroll)
-
3 – 5 years experience and proven track record in payroll / T &A process improvement and leading payroll / T&A systems changes or projects
Knowledge
-
Proficient in using payroll software and systems ( Pay Space )
-
Knowledge of T&A systems and API integration with payroll system (ERS)
-
Comprehensive experience in SARS tax regulation and E-filling
Desired Skills:
- Tax
- Payroll
- API integration
- T&A systems
- E-filling
- Finance