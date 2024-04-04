Payroll and systems administrator

About the role

This role oversees various payroll tasks, including salary processing, benefits administration, and compliance reporting. The overall objective is to streamline payroll processes, enhance accuracy, automate PS workflows and proactively deliver valuable insights and reports that aid decision making. The role is also required to ensure optimised functionality and maintenance of all HRIS system within People Suppor

Qualification & Experience

Certification in Certified payroll professional ( CPP ) or similar credentials

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, Business administration, or a related field

5+ experience processing end to end payroll ( medium to large payroll)

3 – 5 years experience and proven track record in payroll / T &A process improvement and leading payroll / T&A systems changes or projects

Knowledge

Proficient in using payroll software and systems ( Pay Space )

Knowledge of T&A systems and API integration with payroll system (ERS)

Comprehensive experience in SARS tax regulation and E-filling

Desired Skills:

Tax

Payroll

API integration

T&A systems

E-filling

Finance

