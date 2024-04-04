Seeking an experienced PLC Programmer with 2-3 years’ expertise in the automotive industry. Take your career to new heights and be part of shaping the future of automotive automation. Apply now!
Minimum requirement
- National Diploma or Degree in Electrical Engineering.
- 2-3 Years experience in the automotive industry is a MUST.
- PLC Programming experience.
- Mitsubishi experience is essential.
- Toyopuc experience would be an advantage.
- Yaskawa Robotics will be advantageous.
Responsibilities
- PLC Programming.
- Software Development in accordance with the client’s specifications.
- Meet with customers onsite to discuss detailed requirements.
- Hardware concept design prior to implementation.
- Documentation and backup management.
- Commissioning and handover.
- Adherence to health and safety requirements.
- Adherence to any other instruction as given by Automation Engineering Manager.
Desired Skills:
- automation engineer
- PLC
- programming
- toyopuc
- mitsubishi