PLC Programmer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Apr 4, 2024

Seeking an experienced PLC Programmer with 2-3 years’ expertise in the automotive industry. Take your career to new heights and be part of shaping the future of automotive automation. Apply now!
Minimum requirement

  • National Diploma or Degree in Electrical Engineering.
  • 2-3 Years experience in the automotive industry is a MUST.
  • PLC Programming experience.
  • Mitsubishi experience is essential.
  • Toyopuc experience would be an advantage.
  • Yaskawa Robotics will be advantageous.

Responsibilities

  • PLC Programming.
  • Software Development in accordance with the client’s specifications.
  • Meet with customers onsite to discuss detailed requirements.
  • Hardware concept design prior to implementation.
  • Documentation and backup management.
  • Commissioning and handover.
  • Adherence to health and safety requirements.
  • Adherence to any other instruction as given by Automation Engineering Manager.

Desired Skills:

  • automation engineer
  • PLC
  • programming
  • toyopuc
  • mitsubishi

Learn more/Apply for this position