Python Developer (Advanced) 1246 TT

Managing projects / processes.
Ability to develop in Data Drive Programming languages such as Python and Big Data pipelines such as ETL, SQL etc.
Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.
Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.
Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a developer perspective.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
Relevant IT / Business / Engineering Degree
3-5 years’ experience in software development
Essential Skills Requirements:
Expertise in Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence
Knowledge of QlikView
AWS or MA Azure Experience
Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS Power BI, or other BI tools
Python programming experience
At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc)
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Understanding of integration between different technologies
Coordination between development and support environments
Assisting with the business case
Planning and monitoring
Eliciting requirements
Requirements organisation
Desired Skills:
- Data Intelligence
- Business Intelligence
- Qlikview