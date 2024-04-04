Python Developer (Advanced) 1246 TT

Managing projects / processes.

Ability to develop in Data Drive Programming languages such as Python and Big Data pipelines such as ETL, SQL etc.

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.

Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a developer perspective.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Relevant IT / Business / Engineering Degree

3-5 years’ experience in software development

Essential Skills Requirements:

Expertise in Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence

Knowledge of QlikView

AWS or MA Azure Experience

Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS Power BI, or other BI tools

Python programming experience

At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc)

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Desired Skills:

Data Intelligence

Business Intelligence

Qlikview

