RPG Developer – Gauteng Sandown

About Job:

We are hiring a talented RPG Developer to join our team. If you’re excited to be part of a winning team, our client is a great place to grow your career. You’ll be glad you made the right choice to join us.

Skills required to contribute:

Minimum 7 years of development experience in the ILERPG, CLLE, CLP, RPG DB2 SP

Minimum 4 years of experience in EQUATION (FINASTRA)

Manage the process of designing/developing in AS/400 server using RPG/RPGLE/CL programming language.

Perform debugging and testing of all related code and assist with troubleshooting both development and production issues.

Good understanding of relational database concepts and data-driven systems.

Strong knowledge of How data structures work/Data Queue/ Query Manager (QMQRY), SDA, RLU

SQL400, Db2 skills and DB2 SP Using Navigator

Leads the quality control testing team that performs SIT/UAT testing activities.

Knowledge of software development lifecycle methodology

Strong verbal and written skills, especially around code documentation

Ability to work in a team environment, independently, take direction, and follow instructions.

Develops enhancements and fixes core errors encountered during regression testing.

We are a technology consulting and services company with 11, 800+ associates in 33 global locations. More than 130 leading enterprises depend on our expertise to be more disruptive, agile and competitive. We focus on conceptualizing, designing, engineering, marketing, and managing digital products and experiences for high-growth companies looking to disrupt through innovation and velocity.

Zensar Technologies is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) and Affirmative Action Employer, encouraging diversity in the workplace. Please be assured that we will consider all qualified applicants fairly, regardless of race, creed, colour, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, citizen status, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, marital status, family medical leave status, or protected veterans’ status.

Zensar is a place where you are free to express yourself in an environment that values individuality, nurtures development and is mindful of wellbeing. We put our people and customers at the center of everything that we do. Our core values include:

Putting people first

Client-centricity

Collaboration

Desired Skills:

ILERPG

CLLE

CLP

RPG DB2 SP

EQUATION (FINASTRA)

DATA STRUCTURE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Learn more/Apply for this position