Senior Business Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Business Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Understanding the Client’s business needs as they relate to a potential change or transformation

Gathering, identifying, and documenting business requirements

Analyse business and system requirements and the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved

Produce documentation accordingly and propose improvements where appropriate

Assist with solution design (to ensure requirements met)

Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternative solutions that are presented

Extract data via SQL

Acting as a consultant to the business on best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative

Facilitating group workshops and meetings

Manage the product development process by prioritizing requirements for implementation, and overseeing the stages leading up to a release

Explaining technical jargon to non-technical / business teams by simplifying requirements so they are easily understood across the whole team

Define scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business users are aligned

Building relationships with all key stakeholders this includes business owners, product owners, development teams, trainers and users

Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues

Business process modelling and improving business processes across various business units, processes and systems

Implementing, testing, and deploying solutions to business problems (includes facilitating and co-ordinating User Acceptance Testing)

Understand, document, and escalate project risks

Render support in business transition and helping to establish change (includes transfer of knowledge to users, trainers and peers)

Assist in the continuous development, improvement and implementation of the analysis framework

Mentoring and coaching of other analysts

Working in an agile team within the scrum framework

To continuously support the business environment by maintaining an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, and current trends and developments in the technology field.

Experience

8+ Years Business Analysis Experience

3+ Years Systems Analysis Experience

5+ Years Financial Services Experience

Offshore Investment / Asset Management

SQL, Integration, and API Experience

Data Management and Analysis Experience

Com. B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics (Honors / Masters degrees advantageous)

Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. E.g. Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business Analysis (AdBA)

Honours degree in business/ information technology will be advantageous

Experience working on IMS and GPRO advantageous

Experience in implementing solutions within ERP systems useful

Small, medium, and large project experience

System testing experience

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Systems Analysis

Financial Services

Offshore Investment

SQL

