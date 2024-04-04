Senior Business Analyst

Apr 4, 2024

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Business Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

  • Understanding the Client’s business needs as they relate to a potential change or transformation
  • Gathering, identifying, and documenting business requirements
  • Analyse business and system requirements and the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved
  • Produce documentation accordingly and propose improvements where appropriate
  • Assist with solution design (to ensure requirements met)
  • Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternative solutions that are presented
  • Extract data via SQL
  • Acting as a consultant to the business on best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative
  • Facilitating group workshops and meetings
  • Manage the product development process by prioritizing requirements for implementation, and overseeing the stages leading up to a release
  • Explaining technical jargon to non-technical / business teams by simplifying requirements so they are easily understood across the whole team
  • Define scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business users are aligned
  • Building relationships with all key stakeholders this includes business owners, product owners, development teams, trainers and users
  • Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues
  • Business process modelling and improving business processes across various business units, processes and systems
  • Implementing, testing, and deploying solutions to business problems (includes facilitating and co-ordinating User Acceptance Testing)
  • Understand, document, and escalate project risks
  • Render support in business transition and helping to establish change (includes transfer of knowledge to users, trainers and peers)
  • Assist in the continuous development, improvement and implementation of the analysis framework
  • Mentoring and coaching of other analysts
  • Working in an agile team within the scrum framework
  • To continuously support the business environment by maintaining an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, and current trends and developments in the technology field.

Experience

  • 8+ Years Business Analysis Experience
  • 3+ Years Systems Analysis Experience
  • 5+ Years Financial Services Experience
  • Offshore Investment / Asset Management
  • SQL, Integration, and API Experience
  • Data Management and Analysis Experience
  • Com. B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics (Honors / Masters degrees advantageous)
  • Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. E.g. Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business Analysis (AdBA)
  • Honours degree in business/ information technology will be advantageous
  • Experience working on IMS and GPRO advantageous
  • Experience in implementing solutions within ERP systems useful
  • Small, medium, and large project experience
  • System testing experience

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Systems Analysis
  • Financial Services
  • Offshore Investment
  • SQL

