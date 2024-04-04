Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape Brackenfell

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Business Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Understanding the Client’s business needs as they relate to a potential change or transformation
- Gathering, identifying, and documenting business requirements
- Analyse business and system requirements and the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved
- Produce documentation accordingly and propose improvements where appropriate
- Assist with solution design (to ensure requirements met)
- Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternative solutions that are presented
- Extract data via SQL
- Acting as a consultant to the business on best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative
- Facilitating group workshops and meetings
- Manage the product development process by prioritizing requirements for implementation, and overseeing the stages leading up to a release
- Explaining technical jargon to non-technical / business teams by simplifying requirements so they are easily understood across the whole team
- Define scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business users are aligned
- Building relationships with all key stakeholders this includes business owners, product owners, development teams, trainers and users
- Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues
- Business process modelling and improving business processes across various business units, processes and systems
- Implementing, testing, and deploying solutions to business problems (includes facilitating and co-ordinating User Acceptance Testing)
- Understand, document, and escalate project risks
- Render support in business transition and helping to establish change (includes transfer of knowledge to users, trainers and peers)
- Assist in the continuous development, improvement and implementation of the analysis framework
- Mentoring and coaching of other analysts
- Working in an agile team within the scrum framework
- To continuously support the business environment by maintaining an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, and current trends and developments in the technology field.
Experience
- 8+ Years Business Analysis Experience
- 3+ Years Systems Analysis Experience
- 5+ Years Financial Services Experience
- Offshore Investment / Asset Management
- SQL, Integration, and API Experience
- Data Management and Analysis Experience
- Com. B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics (Honors / Masters degrees advantageous)
- Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. E.g. Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business Analysis (AdBA)
- Honours degree in business/ information technology will be advantageous
- Experience working on IMS and GPRO advantageous
- Experience in implementing solutions within ERP systems useful
- Small, medium, and large project experience
- System testing experience
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Systems Analysis
- Financial Services
- Offshore Investment
- SQL