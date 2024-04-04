Senior Data Engineer

Hire Resolve is currently seeking a highly skilled Data Engineer to join their client’s internationally based team. Their Data Engineer will be based in Cape Town with the Data Team, who work on a hybrid work model.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field

5+ years of experience as a Data Engineer / BI Developer

Strong knowledge of AWS, Python & SQL.

Proficient in Glue, Redshift & Database Management

Knowledge of data science related technologies in advantageous

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Strong attention to detail and ability to work independently

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Desired Skills:

