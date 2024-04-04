Senior Microsoft Systems Engineer – Remote Remote

Our client with offices in JHB, Cape Town and Durban, as well as UK, Netherlands, New Zealand and Australia is looking for a Microsoft Systems Engineer to join their Cape Town team situated in Melrose Arch in Johannesburg.

ABOUT THE JOB

Join as a hands-on, skilled Senior Systems Engineer. Your experience in managing a team and providing guidance to a globally distributed user base makes you a combo of technically and interpersonally skilled.

You will be responsible for managing, motivating, and supervising team members daily, with a willingness to get stuck in, maintaining high standards of up-time, processes and internal security with your solid technical background and understanding of enterprise IT systems. You will be reporting directly to the IT Operations Manager.

You will be part of a community of highly skilled professionals, all dedicated to innovation and excellence. This is your chance to elevate your career and make a significant impact in a dynamic environment.

WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING



The Administration of the helpdesk ticketing system, including the team’s timeous closure of tickets, ensuring all tickets are assigned to team members and that work is being carried out efficiently. Pro-actively analyse weekly ticket history and suggest ways on how to resolve recurring issues.

Ensuring critical system reports are analysed daily and provide useful analytics to improve performance and availability.

Ensuring that office infrastructure is maintained and adhered to the standard.

Taking ownership of the infrastructure asset register. Assets need to be recorded accurately, assigned correctly and kept up to date.

Understanding, maintaining and improving current VoIP telephone system, including the monitoring, availability and support of any user queries.

Active Directory / Microsoft Entra ID auditing and administration involving troubleshooting, log management and Group Policy Management.

Understanding their virtualization strategy whilst maintaining resource availability and uptime of hosts and guests.

Ensuring all cloud infrastructure functions are setup according to best practices. Ensure all systems are compliant and maintain SLA’s. Daily / weekly up time reports need to be generated for specific systems and analysed.

Maintaining and improving current security procedures and environment.

Maintaining and upholding governance around all devices. Ensure that all devices connected to the network are compliant with company polices.

Pro-actively recommending improvements or creation of IT processes.

Ensuring that new or updated processes are implemented and communicated effectively.

Helping drive the day-to-day operations.

Assisting with pulling information from various systems and analysing the data on offer to improve delivery.

WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU

A formal IT Qualification

Microsoft Certification (advantageous)

Proven work experience with a minimum of 5 years

A strong technical background

Flexibility: open to change, doing what it takes to get the job done, comfortable with ambiguity and evolving processes

A positive and results-focused “can-do” attitude

A high level of attention to detail

Passionate interest in IT

Initiative and a proactive attitude

A willingness to work outside your primary capacity

The ability to interact with senior management in the organisation and work in a fast-paced environment

The ability to adapt quickly to changing priorities, assignments, and roles

The ability to perform effectively under the working conditions associated with this type of global operational role

Professionalism and the ability to use diplomacy in working relationships to deal with conflict and to arbitrate solutions successfully

DESIRABLE SKILLS

Knowledge of Office365

Knowledge of Microsoft Entra ID

Knowledge of Mobile Device Management

Networking – VLANS, WiFi, DHCP, DNS

Security aware

Operating system agnostic (i.e. Windows, Linux, macOS)

Cisco

Fortigate

Active Directory

VoIP

Virtualization – VMWare

Cloud Services (e.g. Azure, AWS, Google Compute)

Containerization and Orchestration knowledge (Docker, Kubernetes, DockerSwarm, OpenShift)

SharePoint

Web Servers (IIS, Apache, Tomcat)

WHAT YOU WILL GET FROM US

A competitive package, twice yearly salary increases and guaranteed bonuses

Medical aid, provident fund and insurance benefits with competitively low premiums

Access to our employee wellness programme, with professional support resources for all aspects of wellness

Inclusion in our Rewards programme, where you’ll receive rewards for attending training events, social functions or for doing a good job

Commission incentives for successful business development leads and employee referrals

Hands-on support from leadership

Exposure to popular enterprise technologies and large-scale projects

Exposure to the in-house continuous development programmes, offering training in everything from leadership to deep technical skills

Continuous feedback and biannual performance reviews

