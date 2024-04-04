Senior PowerBI Developer

Responsibilities:
- Design, develop, and maintain PowerBI dashboards and reports that provide actionable
insights.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to understand data analysis needs and deliver comprehensive
BI solutions.
- Lead the integration of PowerBI with other business systems for seamless data flow and
analysis.
- Ensure the accuracy and integrity of data presented in BI reports.
- Provide technical leadership and mentorship to junior BI developers.
Requirements:
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in BI development, with a focus on PowerBI.
- Strong understanding of data modeling, SQL, and data warehousing principles.
- Proficiency in DAX, M Query, and other PowerBI related technologies.
- Excellent communication and problem-solving skills.
Desirable Skills:
- Experience with cloud services like Azure or AWS.
- Certification in PowerBI or related BI tools.
- Cross functional skills (Microsoft Fabric).
