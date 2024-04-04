Senior PowerBI Developer – Remote Remote

Apr 4, 2024

Responsibilities:

  • Design, develop, and maintain PowerBI dashboards and reports that provide actionable

insights.

  • Collaborate with stakeholders to understand data analysis needs and deliver comprehensive

BI solutions.

  • Lead the integration of PowerBI with other business systems for seamless data flow and

analysis.

  • Ensure the accuracy and integrity of data presented in BI reports.
  • Provide technical leadership and mentorship to junior BI developers.

Requirements:

  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in BI development, with a focus on PowerBI.
  • Strong understanding of data modeling, SQL, and data warehousing principles.
  • Proficiency in DAX, M Query, and other PowerBI related technologies.
  • Excellent communication and problem-solving skills.

Desirable Skills:

  • Experience with cloud services like Azure or AWS.
  • Certification in PowerBI or related BI tools.
  • Cross functional skills (Microsoft Fabric).

