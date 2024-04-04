Senior Systems Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Apr 4, 2024

OUTPUT/CORE TASKS:

  • Understanding of Requirement specifications
  • Assistance with Functional specifications as required
  • Development of technical specifications for product and process requirements, including integration mapping.
  • Logical system design (Independent of Technology) – Use Case Realisation Documentation & Logical Data Model
  • Analyse Non-Functional Requirements
  • Input into Quality Management Plan
  • Assist with quality reviews
  • Assist with design process
  • Input for various UI prototypes, end user and reports
  • Assist with draft of iteration plan. – scoping and estimation
  • Risk Management Plan – identification of potential risks/issues and give input to risk mitigation plan

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Relevant IT qualification with emphasis on technical competencies in both legacy and modern applications, for a modernisation related projects moving from Mainframe to Open Systems.

EXPERIENCE:

  • Minimum 7-10 years relevant experience in system analysis and design
  • At least 10 years IT experience
  • Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage
  • Previous experience with Cloud implementations will be an advantage

KNOWLEDGE:

  • Sound understanding of legacy mainframe technology framework and code (e.g. ASM; COBOL)
  • Sound understanding of a modern technology landscape (e.g. Agile, REST/JASON, Web Services SOAP/XML)
  • Sound understanding of the Software Development process (SDLC) and methodology in the IT Organisation
  • Sound knowledge of Sanlam’s products will be an advantage.
  • Thorough understanding of design principles; design patterns
  • Knowledge of the Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) will be beneficial

COMPETENCIES:

  • A self-starter with the ability to work in an Enterprise context (i.e. across multiple Projects)
  • Ability to work with Enterprise and Solution Architects to expand on conceptual views and understanding
  • Understanding and interpretation of Conceptual and Logical Architecture artefacts
  • Ability to Analyse current systems and future design options
  • Strong analytical & numerical ability
  • Problem solving skills
  • Conceptual thinker
  • Good communication / interpersonal skills
  • Action / results orientation
  • Quality orientation
  • Knowledge seeking / learning orientation
  • Team Player

Desired Skills:

  • Systems
  • analyst
  • COBOL

