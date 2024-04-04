Snr Systems Engineer at National Research Foundation (NRF) – Western Cape Observatory

Postion Summary:

The South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Senior Systems Engineer.

Key Responsibilities:

Research, design, build and deploy IT services required by the organization and to meet NRF standards

Assist in administering IT Operation on Cape Town campus, as well as support of remote office

Standby support one week per month for after hours and Sutherland

Manage ticketing queue for internal IT related issues ensuring timely and accurate troubleshooting of issues

Ensure the security of data, network access and license management

Harden linux servers for securityInstall, troubleshoot and maintain hardware and peripheral components

Oversee network and system infrastructure to ensure optimal performance

Assist with various IT projects such as procurement, documentation, and reconciliation of IT systems

Work with external vendors to resolve issues regarding systems

Manage Docker environment

Engage with NRF IT to ensure standards and policies are maintained

Assist in building cloud and on prem infrastructure and services using Docker, Kubernetes or OpenStack

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree in IT, Computer Science or related field

Drivers licence (Code EB or similar)

Experience:

8 years of proven Linux systems administration or similar experience with at least 4 years in a production environment

Experience with troubleshooting, setting up, and managing macOS, Windows and Linux machinesExperience with working in on-prem and public cloud environments

Experience with the setup, managing and documentation of WAN and LAN

Experience with server cluster setups

Experience with working with 3rd party vendors for software/hardware procurement

Experience with VPN server and client configuration (across different platforms), IP phones (SIP), printer configurations, configuring and troubleshooting cloud based Office 365 Suite

Experience with LDAP or Active directory, Docker, instant messaging services, Proxmox or VMWare, third-party cloud providers, SSO, SSH

Experience in monitoring and management of large, complex systems using Nagios (check_mk), Zabbix or PrometheusExperience with mikrotik, PFSense or Fortigate firewallsKnowledge:

Content management systems (eg. WordPress or Joomla)Apache or Nginx Web control panels

MySQL, MS SQL, PostgreSQL or Oracle databaseVirtualization(VMware, Proxmox)

Configuration management

Email systems

Knowledge of Docker, Kubernetes or OpenStack

Ability to program in a scripting language (eg Bash, Perl, Python, VBScript, PowerShell)

Additional Notes:

ADDITIONAL EDUCATION, WORK EXPERIENCE & PERSONAL QUALITIES:

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Attention to detail,

Ability to see a task through to completion, passion for excellent client service, self-motivation, ability to work unsupervised, curiosity, persistence, dedication.

Ability to solve problems quickly and automate processes.

In-depth troubleshooting of technical problems as well as solving of more complex software and hardware problems.

Familiarity with the principles and practice of system configuration management.

A solid understanding of an operating system; understanding of paging and swapping, inter-process communications, devices and what device drivers do, filesystem concepts (inodes, clustering, logical partitions), ability to use performance analysis to tune systems.

A solid understanding of networking.

Routing and switching.

A solid understanding of storage systems.

Ability to works well alone or on a team.

CCNA CCNE A+ , Net+ , Sec is a plus.

Technical certification (e.g. Microsoft certification, Linux certification, other professional qualifications).

No criminal record.

The NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant

s suitability for the position. The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

LAN

WAN

VPN

Linux

LDAP

Systems engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO) is the National Facility for Optical and Infrared Astronomy of the National Research Foundation (NRF). Its headquarters are in Cape Town, while its telescopes are at Sutherland in the Northern Cape. Distributed between the two sites, SAAO employs roughly 130 people, many of them scientists and engineers, and is contracted to operate SALT (the Southern African Large Telescope) on behalf of the international SALT Foundation. SAAO is the premier optical/infrared research facility on the African continent, with global research and outreach collaborations, and contributing to human capital development for South Africa

