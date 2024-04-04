Software Developer

Apr 4, 2024

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER Cape Town position
React, NodeJS developer

Requirements
Education and training:
Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, Engineering or equivalent
Relevant coding bootcamp, MOOCs certifications (e.g., Javascript, React, Node.js and AWS)
Additional skills : PL/SQL, Analytical queries, JQuery, Bootstrap and PHP

Experience:

  • At least 7 years experience in a similar position (progressive career development into a senior front-end or back-end development)
  • Experience of dealing with relevant stakeholders, building strong relationships with decision-makers, influencers, and clients
  • Experience of delivering consultancy type projects, whether within a consultancy or as an internal business team
  • Experience of IT in a complex business environment with the ability to translate technical concepts into business terms
  • DevOps experience
  • Experience of developing and implementing relevant strategies in a multi-supplier environment, managing third-party services

Desired Skills:

  • REACT
  • NODE JS
  • AWS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER Cape Town position
React, NodeJS developer

Learn more/Apply for this position