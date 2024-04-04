SOFTWARE DEVELOPER Cape Town position
React, NodeJS developer
Requirements
Education and training:
Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, Engineering or equivalent
Relevant coding bootcamp, MOOCs certifications (e.g., Javascript, React, Node.js and AWS)
Additional skills : PL/SQL, Analytical queries, JQuery, Bootstrap and PHP
Experience:
- At least 7 years experience in a similar position (progressive career development into a senior front-end or back-end development)
- Experience of dealing with relevant stakeholders, building strong relationships with decision-makers, influencers, and clients
- Experience of delivering consultancy type projects, whether within a consultancy or as an internal business team
- Experience of IT in a complex business environment with the ability to translate technical concepts into business terms
- DevOps experience
- Experience of developing and implementing relevant strategies in a multi-supplier environment, managing third-party services
Desired Skills:
- REACT
- NODE JS
- AWS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
