Software Developer

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER Cape Town position

React, NodeJS developer

Requirements

Education and training:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, Engineering or equivalent

Relevant coding bootcamp, MOOCs certifications (e.g., Javascript, React, Node.js and AWS)

Additional skills : PL/SQL, Analytical queries, JQuery, Bootstrap and PHP

Experience:

At least 7 years experience in a similar position (progressive career development into a senior front-end or back-end development)

Experience of dealing with relevant stakeholders, building strong relationships with decision-makers, influencers, and clients

Experience of delivering consultancy type projects, whether within a consultancy or as an internal business team

Experience of IT in a complex business environment with the ability to translate technical concepts into business terms

DevOps experience

Experience of developing and implementing relevant strategies in a multi-supplier environment, managing third-party services

Desired Skills:

REACT

NODE JS

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER Cape Town position

React, NodeJS developer

Learn more/Apply for this position