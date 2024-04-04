Systems Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

We are looking for a Senior Systems Analyst to join our team in Cape Town.
Core Tasks:
- Understanding of Requirement specifications
- Assistance with Functional specifications as required
- Development of technical specifications for product and process requirements, including integration mapping.
- Logical system design (Independent of Technology) – Use Case Realisation Documentation & Logical Data Model
- Analyse Non-Functional Requirements
- Input into Quality Management Plan
- Assist with quality reviews
- Assist with design process
- Input for various UI prototypes, end user and reports
- Assist with draft of iteration plan. – scoping and estimation
- Risk Management Plan – identification of potential risks/issues and give input to risk mitigation plan
Qualifications & Experience:
- Relevant IT qualification with emphasis on technical competencies in both legacy and modern applications, for a modernisation related projects moving from Mainframe to Open Systems.
- Minimum 7-10 years relevant experience in system analysis and design
- At least 10 years IT experience
- Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage
- Previous experience with Cloud implementations will be an advantage
Knowledge:
- Sound understanding of legacy mainframe technology framework and code (e.g. ASM; COBOL)
- Sound understanding of a modern technology landscape (e.g. Agile, REST/JASON, Web Services SOAP/XML)
- Sound understanding of the Software Development process (SDLC) and methodology in the IT Organisation
- Thorough understanding of design principles; design patterns
- Knowledge of the Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) will be beneficial
Competencies:
- A self-starter with the ability to work in an Enterprise context (i.e. across multiple Projects)
- Ability to work with Enterprise and Solution Architects to expand on conceptual views and understanding
- Understanding and interpretation of Conceptual and Logical Architecture artefacts
- Ability to Analyse current systems and future design options
- Strong analytical & numerical ability
- Problem solving skills
- Conceptual thinker
- Good communication / interpersonal skills
- Action / results orientation
- Quality orientation
- Knowledge seeking / learning orientation
- Team Player
Desired Skills:
- Systems
- analyst
- ASM