Systems Analyst at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Senior Systems Analyst to join our team in Cape Town.

Core Tasks:

Understanding of Requirement specifications Assistance with Functional specifications as required Development of technical specifications for product and process requirements, including integration mapping. Logical system design (Independent of Technology) – Use Case Realisation Documentation & Logical Data Model Analyse Non-Functional Requirements Input into Quality Management Plan Assist with quality reviews Assist with design process Input for various UI prototypes, end user and reports Assist with draft of iteration plan. – scoping and estimation Risk Management Plan – identification of potential risks/issues and give input to risk mitigation plan

Qualifications & Experience:

Relevant IT qualification with emphasis on technical competencies in both legacy and modern applications, for a modernisation related projects moving from Mainframe to Open Systems.

Minimum 7-10 years relevant experience in system analysis and design

At least 10 years IT experience

Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage

Previous experience with Cloud implementations will be an advantage

Knowledge:

Sound understanding of legacy mainframe technology framework and code (e.g. ASM; COBOL)

Sound understanding of a modern technology landscape (e.g. Agile, REST/JASON, Web Services SOAP/XML)

Sound understanding of the Software Development process (SDLC) and methodology in the IT Organisation

Thorough understanding of design principles; design patterns

Knowledge of the Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) will be beneficial

Competencies:

A self-starter with the ability to work in an Enterprise context (i.e. across multiple Projects)

Ability to work with Enterprise and Solution Architects to expand on conceptual views and understanding

Understanding and interpretation of Conceptual and Logical Architecture artefacts

Ability to Analyse current systems and future design options

Strong analytical & numerical ability

Problem solving skills

Conceptual thinker

Good communication / interpersonal skills

Action / results orientation

Quality orientation

Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

Team Player

Desired Skills:

Systems

analyst

ASM

Learn more/Apply for this position