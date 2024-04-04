Tarsus Distribution appointed as Samsung distributor

Tarsus Distribution has signed a distribution agreement with Samsung Electronics, to distribute products under Samsung’s Brand Memory and LCD Monitor portfolio.

Mark Campbell, product executive at Tarsus Distribution, says: “We are excited to rejoin forces with Samsung to bring their world-class display and storage solutions to our channel partners. This partnership underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge technology and exceptional service, empowering partners, businesses and individuals to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.”

Under the agreement, Tarsus Distribution partners will soon gain access to a Samsung’s range of smart and gaming monitors, including Samsung Odyssey Gaming, Viewfinity high resolution and best-in-class smart monitors, and Samsung storage solutions including solid state drives (SSD), SATA, NVMe, Samsung portable SSD, and Samsung MicroSD.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Tarsus Distribution. This collaboration will enable us to expand the reach of our enterprise portfolio, delivering innovative solutions to our customers with speed and efficiency,” says Mike van Lier, vice-president of consumer electronics at Samsung South Africa.

“Our partnership with Tarsus Distribution further enables us to meet the evolving demands of the modern marketplace, providing unparalleled value to our channel partners and customers alike.”