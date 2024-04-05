After crypto highs … prepare for crypto lows

After a fantastic crypto performance in 2023, the bullish crypto market momentum continues in 2024 with all the leading cryptos reaching their multi-year highs. The world`s largest and most expensive crypto, Bitcoin, jumped 60% in value in Q1, reaching an all-time high of over $71 000, while Shiba Inu and Dogecoin saw even bigger growth with their prices surging by 196% and 146% respectively in the same period.

But while the 2024/2025 bull run could be the largest the crypto space has ever seen, the market projections for the following years are not that optimistic.

According to data from AltIndex.com, the global crypto market is expected to gross over $51-billion in 2024 – or 26% more than last year. Still, the annual growth rate is expected to drop six times to only 4% in 2028.

Crypto prices are volatile for many of the same reasons other investments are including supply and demand, regulatory actions, and how investors react to hype and news – but with a much larger magnitude of change. So far, the crypto hype in 2024 has been quite strong, helping the world`s largest digital coins reach their multi-year highs and driving further crypto revenue growth.

According to a Statista survey, the global crypto revenue – coming from crypto exchanges, trading platforms, and neobanks – is expected to grow by 26% and hit more than $51-billion this year. And while a 26% growth is quite impressive, this actually represents a four-fold drop compared to 2023 when crypto revenues surged by 102% YoY. The downsizing trend is expected to continue in the following years.

Although global crypto revenues will jump to nearly $60-billion in 2025, the annual growth rate will slip to 15%. Statista expects this figure to drop under 10% a year later and then more than halve to 4,3% in 2028.

Due to this significant slowdown, annual crypto market revenue will increase by 39% – or $20-billion – in the next four years. In comparison, between 2019 and 2024, the global revenue coming from crypto exchanges, trading platforms, and neobanks skyrocketed by almost 3 000%.

The Statista market insights also reveal which of the top crypto markets, responsible for more than 60% of the global crypto revenues, will see the biggest slowdown in the following years.

The US crypto market, which generates around 45% of total revenue, is expected to grow by almost 30% in 2024. By 2028, this figure will drop seven-fold to only 4%. The UK and Japanese markets will see a similar decline with their annual growth rates falling from 30% and 20% in 2024 to roughly 5% in 2028.

Still, that is nothing compared to the slowdown expected in the German crypto market. By 2028, the annual growth rate in the German crypto industry will plunge 185 times, falling from nearly 19% to only 0,1%.