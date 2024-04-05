BI Specialist

Senior BI Specialist

Join a global company and forge your career in Business Intelligence

R900 000 – R950 000

Be part of a large BI Team in the automotive industry

Your extensive experience in evaluating existing data/collecting and analytics systems, building predictive models, analyzing big data to discover trends and patterns is paramount to the success of the role. Be responsible for translating business needs into technical specifications.

Minimum Requirements



BSc Comp Science or BCom Stats/ Mathematics

AWS, Azure certifications and experience

Strong SQL experience (SSRS, SSIS)

Power BI

Microsoft Stack in depth knowledge

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Power BI

Azure

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position