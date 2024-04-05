Business Systems Analyst – Mpumalanga Middelburg

Hire Resolve, a leading recruitment agency, is currently working with a reputable mining company based in Mpumalanga. Our client is in need of a Business Systems Analyst to join their team of professionals and contribute to various projects.

Responsibilities:

To manage Payroll HRIS systems through a logical, systematic, consistent and credible

process in line with group policies, procedures and relevant legislation in order to meet

business needs.

To develop and implement measures to ensure data integrity and manage information security in line with legislative requirements and group policies.

To analyse HR and Payroll data in order to identify and resolve discrepancies on time and accurately.

To verify accuracy and completeness of data entered into SAGE PREMIER / SAGE 300 PEOPLE and Time and Attendance Systems (G4S XTime and Jarrison Time) in order to mitigate risk to the business.

To update all organisational structures onto to SAGE PREMIER / SAGE 300 PEOPLE and

Time and Attendance Systems (G4S XTime and Jarrison Time) accurately in line with group policies, sign-off process and agreed service levels.

To deliver complete, timely and credible reporting and record keeping in line with group policies and regulatory requirements in order to support enable decision making.

To build and maintain strategic relationships, collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to address business needs and drive implementation of relevant industry best practices.

To advise human, financial and other resources in order to deliver the operating plan and

achieve business objectives.

Requirements:

3-year degree / diploma in Finance, Accounting, Information Systems or Computer Science

Certificate in Payroll Management, Human Resource Management, Employment Law or Tax, Business Analytic Reporting

HRIS software, data structures, reporting, Payroll principles, processes and systems (SAGE

PREMIER Incl advanced ODBC & EXCEL working knowledge / SAGE 300 PEOPLE @

Implementation Consultant level

PREMIER Incl advanced ODBC & EXCEL working knowledge / SAGE 300 PEOPLE @ Implementation Consultant level Time and Attendance Systems (G4S XTime and Jarrison Time)

RemChannel reporting and data submission.

Financial System Details, Knowledge of SYSPRO, Accounting Principle and Reporting

Power BI and or ZAP Reporting

Salary negotiable

Contact Hire Resolve for you next career-changing move

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Katijah, Esmari, Menina, Stefnie or Jonoke at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Business Systems Analyst

Business Systems Analyst

Business Systems Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position