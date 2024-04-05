Cybersecurity training on the cusp of a boom period

The global cybersecurity training market is estimated to reach $13,7-billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17,4% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report from Grand View Research.

Cybersecurity training empowers a wide range of professionals – from managers and IT experts to stakeholders across the organization – to identify and mitigate potential cyberthreats. This includes recognising ransomware attacks, phishing scams, malware intrusions, and social engineering attempts.

By equipping employees with this knowledge they become active participants in safeguarding the company’s digital security. They develop the ability to detect vulnerabilities, identify suspicious emails and attachments, and avoid clicking on malicious links.

Unsecured networks, human vulnerabilities, and technology gaps have created a breeding ground for cyberthreats. These threats – ranging from infrastructure damage and data theft to device compromise and full-blown breaches – pose a significant risk to organisational, national, and economic security. Global communities are therefore facing significant challenges due to these sophisticated and disruptive cyberattacks.

Cybersecurity training has emerged as a powerful tool for organisations. By equipping employees with the knowledge and skills to identify and mitigate threats, training empowers them to be the first line of defence. This proactive approach significantly enhances an organisation’s ability to protect itself from cyber incidents and respond when they do occur.

The threat landscape is continuously evolving at rapid speed, driven by increasing application of digital technologies, innovations in AI, and growing government initiatives including Industry 4.0, 5G, and digital payments.

This has significantly fuelled the demand for cybersecurity experts among various industries. However, a lack of skills and awareness among young professionals has created a big gap between the demand and supply in the cybersecurity job market.

Recognising the growing need for skilled employees in the cybersecurity market, young professionals are actively seeking cybersecurity training courses, certifications, and training programs. Thus, the abovementioned factors are expected to drive market growth.

Highlights of the cybersecurity training market report include:

* The online training segment is expected to register a CAGR of 18,8% from 2024 to 2030. The escalating frequency of cyberattacks and security breaches has heightened the demand for advanced training and certification programs among professionals, emphasising practical knowledge, simulation training, and hands-on experience in handling security incidents.

* The blended training segment is expected to register a CAGR of 18,3% from 2024 to 2030. Blended training integrates self-paced modules for foundational knowledge and hands-on exercises with instructor-led sessions for in-depth exploration, interactive discussions, and live Q&A. This approach enables professionals to learn at their speed while benefiting from collaboration with peers and expert support.

* The emerging technologies training segment is expected to register a CAGR of 19,4% from 2024 to 2030. Training programmes focusing on emerging technologies are experiencing increased demand from industry professionals and recent graduates alike. As artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) rapidly advance there’s a growing urgency for individuals to acquire specialised skills to stay competitive in the job market.

* The vendor-specific certifications segment is expected to register a CAGR of 18% from 2024 to 2030. Professionals are increasingly seeking vendor-specific certification programmes to validate their expertise and bolster their career opportunities in targeted technology domains. Renowned industry leaders such as Google also provide a diverse array of certifications tailored to their specific products and services, encompassing domains such as networking, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data analytics.

* The enterprises segment is expected to register a CAGR of 18,1% from 2024 to 2030. Enterprises across various sectors are recognising the pivotal role of cybersecurity training in creating awareness among employees about securing sensitive data and safeguarding intellectual properties.

* The healthcare segment is expected to register a CAGR of 19,6% from 2024 to 2030. The application of interconnected devices, the presence of critical healthcare information of patients, and stringent regulatory norms amplify the need for cybersecurity training among employees and emerging talents driving the demand for specialised cybersecurity training programmes tailored to the unique needs and risk profiles of healthcare organisations.

* Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period at a CAGR of 19,7% from 2024 to 2030. In the Asia Pacific region, the expanding digital landscape, tech-savvy populations, and escalating cyberthreats are fostering a fertile ground for the cybersecurity training industry. Students and young professionals are actively pursuing advanced cybersecurity training courses to boost their career graph in the cybersecurity field.