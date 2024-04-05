Data Analyst – Durban

Apr 5, 2024

DUR002043 DATA ANALYST – DURBAN
An opportunity has become available for a Data Analyst.

Purpose of the job:
To provide comprehensive data analysis and actionable insights on Sales & Media Metrics.

Required Qualifications

  • Minimum of 3 years experience in data analysis with a retail/brand environment
  • Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent with a focus on data analytics or related field
  • Proficiency in BI Tools such as Tableau, Python and Insights is advantageous

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

  • Conduct in-depth data analysis and generate insightful reports on Sales & Media Metrics.
  • Collaborate with brand teams to provide planning insights for planogram preparation and store selection.
  • Identify potential challenges and opportunities related to upcoming brand bookings.
  • Develop and maintain dynamic dashboards to visualize and track existing demand and innovation pipelines within connected stores.
  • Ensure data accuracy and integrity through rigorous extraction, transformation, and loading processes.
  • Support sales teams with data-driven insights to optimize performance and drive growth.

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Analytical thinking and attention detail
  • Translate data findings into actionable recommendations and present them effectively to stake holders.
  • Working knowledge of Health & Safety.
  • Financial acumen and a full understanding of cost and allowable.
  • Communicate/ Collaborate with other Site Agent.
  • Ethical behaviour

