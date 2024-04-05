Data Analyst – Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

An opportunity has become available for a Data Analyst.

Purpose of the job:

To provide comprehensive data analysis and actionable insights on Sales & Media Metrics.

Required Qualifications

Minimum of 3 years experience in data analysis with a retail/brand environment

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent with a focus on data analytics or related field

Proficiency in BI Tools such as Tableau, Python and Insights is advantageous

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

Conduct in-depth data analysis and generate insightful reports on Sales & Media Metrics.

Collaborate with brand teams to provide planning insights for planogram preparation and store selection.

Identify potential challenges and opportunities related to upcoming brand bookings.

Develop and maintain dynamic dashboards to visualize and track existing demand and innovation pipelines within connected stores.

Ensure data accuracy and integrity through rigorous extraction, transformation, and loading processes.

Support sales teams with data-driven insights to optimize performance and drive growth.

Behavioural Competencies:

Analytical thinking and attention detail

Translate data findings into actionable recommendations and present them effectively to stake holders.

Working knowledge of Health & Safety.

Financial acumen and a full understanding of cost and allowable.

Communicate/ Collaborate with other Site Agent.

Ethical behaviour

Please note that only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered. Should you not hear back from us within the next 2 weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

