Desktop Support Engineer

Apr 5, 2024

Job Description
We are looking for a talented and multi skilled Desktop Support Engineer to join our dynamic team of IT professionals. The successful candidate should have a passion for IT and be extremely comfortable supporting Windows Desktop environments. He/she should ideally reside in the Northern suburbs of Johannesburg, have their own reliable transport and be willing and available for emergency standby and after-hours support when required.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for all 1st line Support of the Windows desktop environments for all South African offices.
  • Procurement of desktops, laptops and other IT equipment for the SA offices.
  • Liaising with suppliers of IT equipment, IT services etc.
  • Setup and configuration of all desktops and laptops for the SA offices.
  • Triage and adhere strictly to the SLAs of the IT ticketing system. Responsible for ensuring all tickets do not go out of SLA.
  • Monitoring of Internet links at all SA offices and ensuring any issues are logged, followed up and resolved as soon as possible.
  • Regularly reviewing and updating of IT processes, procedures and documentation as required.
  • Regular checks of IT systems to ensure optimal uptime.
  • Monthly recons of all IT expenses.
  • Compiling reports on employee productivity and access control as required.
  • Reviewing of CCTV footage and compiling evidence as required.
  • Conducting IT training for all new staff.

Skills and Qualifications:

  • Must have done Pure Mathematics at Matric level with Computer Science/IT an advantage.
  • Must be passionate about IT and Technology.
  • Minimum of A+ (Must have passed international exams)
  • Network+ or Security+ an advantage (Must have passed international exams)
  • 1 – 2 years hands on working experience supporting local and remote Windows Desktop environments.
  • Support experience with Virtual and Cloud environments advantageous e.g., VMWare, Hyper-V, AWS, Digital Ocean, Google Cloud, Azure.
  • Must possess an extremely high level of attention to detail in his/her work.
  • Eager to learn and adapt to a fast moving, high stress environment.
  • Good command of the English language both written and spoken.
  • Must have reliable own transport.
  • Must be willing to work long hours and after hours/standby when required.

Job Description
We are looking for a talented and multi skilled Desktop Support Engineer to join our dynamic team of IT professionals. The successful candidate should have a passion for IT and be extremely comfortable supporting Windows Desktop environments. He/she should ideally reside in the Northern suburbs of Johannesburg, have their own reliable transport and be willing and available for emergency standby and after-hours support when required.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for all 1st line Support of the Windows desktop environments for all South African offices.
  • Procurement of desktops, laptops and other IT equipment for the SA offices.
  • Liaising with suppliers of IT equipment, IT services etc.
  • Setup and configuration of all desktops and laptops for the SA offices.
  • Triage and adhere strictly to the SLAs of the IT ticketing system. Responsible for ensuring all tickets do not go out of SLA.
  • Monitoring of Internet links at all SA offices and ensuring any issues are logged, followed up and resolved as soon as possible.
  • Regularly reviewing and updating of IT processes, procedures and documentation as required.
  • Regular checks of IT systems to ensure optimal uptime.
  • Monthly recons of all IT expenses.
  • Compiling reports on employee productivity and access control as required.
  • Reviewing of CCTV footage and compiling evidence as required.
  • Conducting IT training for all new staff.

Skills and Qualifications:

  • Must have done Pure Mathematics at Matric level with Computer Science/IT an advantage.
  • Must be passionate about IT and Technology.
  • Minimum of A+ (Must have passed international exams)
  • Network+ or Security+ an advantage (Must have passed international exams)
  • 1 – 2 years hands on working experience supporting local and remote Windows Desktop environments.
  • Support experience with Virtual and Cloud environments advantageous e.g., VMWare, Hyper-V, AWS, Digital Ocean, Google Cloud, Azure.
  • Must possess an extremely high level of attention to detail in his/her work.
  • Eager to learn and adapt to a fast moving, high stress environment.
  • Good command of the English language both written and spoken.
  • Must have reliable own transport.
  • Must be willing to work long hours and after hours/standby when required.

Desired Skills:

  • Minimum of A+
  • supporting local and remote Windows Desktop
  • reliable own transport
  • willing to work long hours

Learn more/Apply for this position