Desktop Support Engineer – Remote Remote

Job Description

We are looking for a talented and multi skilled Desktop Support Engineer to join our dynamic team of IT professionals. The successful candidate should have a passion for IT and be extremely comfortable supporting Windows Desktop environments. He/she should ideally reside in the Northern suburbs of Johannesburg, have their own reliable transport and be willing and available for emergency standby and after-hours support when required.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Responsible for all 1st line Support of the Windows desktop environments for all South African offices.

Procurement of desktops, laptops and other IT equipment for the SA offices.

Liaising with suppliers of IT equipment, IT services etc.

Setup and configuration of all desktops and laptops for the SA offices.

Triage and adhere strictly to the SLAs of the IT ticketing system. Responsible for ensuring all tickets do not go out of SLA.

Monitoring of Internet links at all SA offices and ensuring any issues are logged, followed up and resolved as soon as possible.

Regularly reviewing and updating of IT processes, procedures and documentation as required.

Regular checks of IT systems to ensure optimal uptime.

Monthly recons of all IT expenses.

Compiling reports on employee productivity and access control as required.

Reviewing of CCTV footage and compiling evidence as required.

Conducting IT training for all new staff.

Skills and Qualifications:

Must have done Pure Mathematics at Matric level with Computer Science/IT an advantage.

Must be passionate about IT and Technology.

Minimum of A+ (Must have passed international exams)

Network+ or Security+ an advantage (Must have passed international exams)

1 – 2 years hands on working experience supporting local and remote Windows Desktop environments.

Support experience with Virtual and Cloud environments advantageous e.g., VMWare, Hyper-V, AWS, Digital Ocean, Google Cloud, Azure.

Must possess an extremely high level of attention to detail in his/her work.

Eager to learn and adapt to a fast moving, high stress environment.

Good command of the English language both written and spoken.

Must have reliable own transport.

Must be willing to work long hours and after hours/standby when required.

