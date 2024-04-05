Desktop Support Engineer – Remote Remote

Job Description
We are looking for a talented and multi skilled Desktop Support Engineer to join our dynamic team of IT professionals. The successful candidate should have a passion for IT and be extremely comfortable supporting Windows Desktop environments. He/she should ideally reside in the Northern suburbs of Johannesburg, have their own reliable transport and be willing and available for emergency standby and after-hours support when required.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Responsible for all 1st line Support of the Windows desktop environments for all South African offices.
- Procurement of desktops, laptops and other IT equipment for the SA offices.
- Liaising with suppliers of IT equipment, IT services etc.
- Setup and configuration of all desktops and laptops for the SA offices.
- Triage and adhere strictly to the SLAs of the IT ticketing system. Responsible for ensuring all tickets do not go out of SLA.
- Monitoring of Internet links at all SA offices and ensuring any issues are logged, followed up and resolved as soon as possible.
- Regularly reviewing and updating of IT processes, procedures and documentation as required.
- Regular checks of IT systems to ensure optimal uptime.
- Monthly recons of all IT expenses.
- Compiling reports on employee productivity and access control as required.
- Reviewing of CCTV footage and compiling evidence as required.
- Conducting IT training for all new staff.
Skills and Qualifications:
- Must have done Pure Mathematics at Matric level with Computer Science/IT an advantage.
- Must be passionate about IT and Technology.
- Minimum of A+ (Must have passed international exams)
- Network+ or Security+ an advantage (Must have passed international exams)
- 1 – 2 years hands on working experience supporting local and remote Windows Desktop environments.
- Support experience with Virtual and Cloud environments advantageous e.g., VMWare, Hyper-V, AWS, Digital Ocean, Google Cloud, Azure.
- Must possess an extremely high level of attention to detail in his/her work.
- Eager to learn and adapt to a fast moving, high stress environment.
- Good command of the English language both written and spoken.
- Must have reliable own transport.
- Must be willing to work long hours and after hours/standby when required.
Desired Skills:
- Minimum of A+
- supporting local and remote Windows Desktop
- reliable own transport
- willing to work long hours