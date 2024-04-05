Duxbury releases dedicated switches for AV environments

Duxbury Networking has announced the availability of the range of Netgear Pro AV switches that are specifically engineered for delivering audio/video (AV) services over IP infrastructure.

“Delivering IP-based AV packets to multiple conference rooms, TV screens in sports bars, big screens at sports events, and screens and speakers at concerts demand high levels of Quality of Service. Additionally, configuring traditional IT switches for AV is complicated and time-consuming,” says Tobie van Schalkwyk, business unit manager at Duxbury Networking.

“However, one of the most significant challenges is that the ‘language’ around AV, IP, and IT differ. AV specialists do not necessarily understand networking technology and vice versa, often resulting in a gap when it comes to audio and visual performance during events.”

The organisation has also reimagined standard IT switch interfaces for the high-performance demands of AV over IP; and put in place a dedicated Pro AV support function that provides customers with access to a worldwide team of system engineers who understand AV.

All the Netgear Pro AV switches feature an AV user interface and profiles certified by more than 200 manufacturers. The units support PoE+ 30W and PoE+ 90W with a user-friendly installation.

The switches in the range are:

* M4250: Up to 10G uplinks; and reversible front LEDs/rear ports.

* M4300: Up to 40G uplinks; and redundant PSUs and active-active core (NSF stack).

* M4350: Up to 100G uplinks; redundant PSUs and active-active core (NSF stack); and SMPTE 2110 supported on selected models.

* M4500: Up to 100G core; and active-active core installations (MLAG)