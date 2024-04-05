For CX excellence, balance humanity with technology

In a hyper-competitive business landscape, customers will opt for the business that gives them the best experience.

Khosi Ncube, chief experience officer at Rentoza, unpacks the importance of CX for the modern consumer and shares her advice on how to make CX a priority.

It doesn’t matter if you are a small business or a large corporation, the customer experience you offer makes all the difference. So let us all face the facts. The significance of prioritising customer experience (CX) cannot be overstated.

Every interaction between a customer and a business holds the potential to either fortify or fracture the relationship. From a simple inquiry to a complex service request, each touchpoint shapes the customer’s perception of the brand.

In an era of omnichannel engagement, maintaining consistency across various platforms fosters customer loyalty and sustains business growth. Recent studies have underscored the pivotal role of CX in shaping consumer behaviour and driving business success.

According to a PWC Future of CX Report, 73% of all people point to customer experience as an important factor in their purchasing decisions. It also found that 63% say they’d share more information with a company that offers a great experience.

Given the nature of these statistics, we have to admit that CX is no mere buzzword; it’s the cornerstone of sustainable business growth.

In the past decade, the concept of CX has evolved significantly, becoming a daily requirement across all business roles rather than merely a boardroom topic. With advancements in technology and marketing reach, the need to show up consistently across all touchpoints, from traditional retail to digital platforms means the difference between succeeding and failing.

So if you are looking to build a better customer experience, here are a few CX pointers:

* Grow a seamless omnichannel experience – Ensures a seamless omnichannel experience by extending touchpoints beyond your traditional core platforms. You need to blend the physical and digital experiences into one cohesive customer journey. Accessibility anytime and anywhere is a key aspect, and it should be tailored to match and serve the demographics of your consumers.

* Contributing to business objectives – Prioritising customer experience should directly contribute to your overall business objectives. It aims for customer loyalty and retention to achieve sustainable growth, reducing customer acquisition costs through positive brand reputation and driving revenue by placing the customer first.

* Customer feedback is a core driver – Leverage customer feedback extensively to improve CX. Implement various tech platforms for gathering customer metrics and utilising social media as a primary source of feedback, Rentoza actively addresses issues, improves processes, and enhances the overall customer journey.

* Staying Ahead of Emerging Trends – To stay ahead of emerging trends and technologies in CX, Rentoza emphasises the importance of data and research. Investing in research and development teams and partnering with market research businesses allows Rentoza to adapt to evolving customer needs and expectations rapidly.

* Balancing Technology with Human Interaction – With the rise of self-service options and automation, balancing technology with human interaction to maintain a solid CX becomes a top priority. By finding the sweet spot between AI-driven automation and personal interaction, you remain accessible while addressing the unique needs of each customer.

* Managing Online Reputation – In today’s era of social media and online reviews, managing online reputation is crucial. Acknowledge the importance of addressing customer feedback effectively, utilising platforms like social media to engage with customers and resolve issues promptly.

* Future Trends in CX – Personalisation and omnichannel integration are identified as major trends shaping the future of CX. It’s crucial to highlight the importance of integrating channels seamlessly to meet customer expectations and deliver a tailored experience across various touchpoints.

* Challenges of Scaling Up – The challenges of scaling up while maintaining good CX, particularly for entrepreneurs with small or medium-sized businesses, are significant. As businesses grow rapidly, maintaining consistency becomes difficult, emphasising the continuous need to prioritise the customer experience.

* Customer Responsibility in CX – Acknowledge the role of customers in creating a successful CX. While businesses strive to provide the best experience possible, constructive feedback and engagement from customers are essential in driving improvements and meeting evolving expectations.

Ultimately, commitment to customer experience underscores dedication to sustainable business growth. As businesses scale and innovate, recognising the importance of customer feedback and collaboration is key to navigating the future of technology access and delivering exceptional customer experiences.