Full Stack Developer (JavaScript_Cloud) – 1438 EvdB – Gauteng Midrand

- Design, Development and maintenance on platform
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- 2nd and 3rd level technical operational support for developers (technical end users developing on the platform)
- Provide Technical guidance & mentorship
- Ensure software availability, maintainability and scalability
- Active participation in Agile ceremonies
- Deployments / Releases
- Planning and monitoring
- Requirements management and communication
Minimum Requirements:
ESSENTIAL:
- IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications
- Minimum 15+ years of IT experience
- Minimum 8 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience
- Minimum 2 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)
- NodeJS (typescript and javascript) – expert knowledge
- React and backend development – expert knowledge
- noSQL DB (mongo, redis) – expert knowledge
- Docker, Docker Compose
- Thorough understanding of Git processes – expert knowledge
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Beneficial:
- Experience with AWS, EKS
- Jest testing framework experience
- Experience with micro frontend frameworks
- Experience with trunk-based development
- GraphQL
Desired Skills:
- NodeJS
- Backend
- Full stack
- ReactJS
- noSQL DB
- Git
- Docker