Full Stack Developer (JavaScript_Cloud) – 1438 EvdB

Apr 5, 2024

  • Design, Development and maintenance on platform

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

  • Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

  • Compiling of user and operational manuals

  • 2nd and 3rd level technical operational support for developers (technical end users developing on the platform)

  • Provide Technical guidance & mentorship

  • Ensure software availability, maintainability and scalability

  • Active participation in Agile ceremonies

  • Deployments / Releases

  • Planning and monitoring

  • Requirements management and communication

Minimum Requirements:

ESSENTIAL:

  • IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications

  • Minimum 15+ years of IT experience

  • Minimum 8 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience

  • Minimum 2 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)

  • NodeJS (typescript and javascript) – expert knowledge

  • React and backend development – expert knowledge

  • noSQL DB (mongo, redis) – expert knowledge

  • Docker, Docker Compose

  • Thorough understanding of Git processes – expert knowledge

  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Beneficial:

  • Experience with AWS, EKS

  • Jest testing framework experience

  • Experience with micro frontend frameworks

  • Experience with trunk-based development

  • GraphQL

Desired Skills:

  • NodeJS
  • Backend
  • Full stack
  • ReactJS
  • noSQL DB
  • Git
  • Docker

