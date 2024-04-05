Full Stack Developer (JavaScript_Cloud) – 1627 EvdB – Gauteng Midrand

Apr 5, 2024

  • Design, Development and maintenance on platform

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

  • Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

  • Compiling of user and operational manuals

  • 2nd and 3rd level technical operational support for developers (technical end users developing on the platform)

  • Provide Technical guidance & mentorship

  • Ensure software availability, maintainability and scalability

  • Active participation in Agile ceremonies

  • Deployments / Releases

  • Planning and monitoring

  • Requirements management and communication

Minimum Requirements:

  • IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications

  • Minimum 6+ years of IT experience

  • Minimum 4 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience

  • Minimum 2 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)

Desired Skills:

  • NodeJS
  • React
  • noSQL DB
  • Git
  • AWS

Learn more/Apply for this position