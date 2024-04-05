Graduate – Systems Analyst at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

About our client:

Our client, a listed global leader that provides innovative solutions, is committed to helping some of the world’s most well-known brands tackle their most pressing business challenges. With a reputation as a trusted partner to global organisations, the company delivers future-focused solutions that enhance customer experiences and enable businesses to stay ahead of the digital curve. Driven by a passion for innovation and customer success, this company has become known for its reliable and impactful solutions. As a member of this dynamic team, the successful candidate will have the option to work in a hybrid capacity, or in a traditional office environment. Working alongside a high-performing and diverse team of professionals on a global scale, the ideal candidate will bring a proven track record of achievement and a passion for driving results. You will be part of a team contributing to a culture of inclusion, connectedness and an environment surrounded by opportunity.

What you will be doing:

Join our client’s vibrant team with the opportunity to immerse yourself in the Support Applications Team, gaining invaluable hands-on experience.

Dive into administering cutting-edge SaaS applications like Helix ITSM, Digital Workplace, JIRA, and Confluence, with guidance and mentorship from our skilled team.

Embrace the chance to troubleshoot and resolve technical issues, contributing to our dynamic environment.

Embark on a fulfilling journey as part of our client’s 2024 Graduate Program, spanning 12 months of growth and learning.

Enjoy the flexibility of working from either our client’s Centurion or Cape Town office, with at least 3 days in the office a week, fostering collaboration and connection.

What you need:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Computer Engineering, related field, or equivalent experience

Proficient in Microsoft Office

Proficient in English in a business environment

