IT Service Desk Agent at Ntice Search – Gauteng Midrand

Westfalia Fruit Products situated at Midrand, has a vacancy for a suitably qualified and experienced IT Service Desk Agent.
Reporting to IT service desk manager, the incumbent will be responsible for providing a higher-level service function on problem solving and advice to users of both new and established systems. Co-ordinates and ensures that training is provided for users. Liaises between the information technology department and users on problem areas.
Qualifications/Experience:
- 2-3 Years IT support desk experience
- Good understanding of Microsoft systems including Office 365, Teams and SharePoint
- Basic understanding of IT governance and controls
- 3 years’ experience in user support
- More than 2 years’ experience with an IT systems background
Knowledge:
- Working knowledge of windows Active Directory
- Understanding of remote supports
- Understanding of support and escalation procedures
Skills:
- Troubleshooting and fault finding
- User interaction
- Document writing and reporting
Attitude/Behaviour:
- Attention to detail
- Honest and hardworking
- Prepared to work afterhours and go the extra mile. Work in fast paced fast changing environment
The Company offers a Total Guaranteed Remuneration Package which comprises provident fund, insured benefits, medical aid, and an option to structure an annual bonus.
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Service
- Desk