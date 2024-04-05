IT Service Desk Agent at Ntice Search

Westfalia Fruit Products situated at Midrand, has a vacancy for a suitably qualified and experienced IT Service Desk Agent.

Reporting to IT service desk manager, the incumbent will be responsible for providing a higher-level service function on problem solving and advice to users of both new and established systems. Co-ordinates and ensures that training is provided for users. Liaises between the information technology department and users on problem areas.

Qualifications/Experience:

2-3 Years IT support desk experience

Good understanding of Microsoft systems including Office 365, Teams and SharePoint

Basic understanding of IT governance and controls

3 years’ experience in user support

More than 2 years’ experience with an IT systems background

Knowledge:

Working knowledge of windows Active Directory

Understanding of remote supports

Understanding of support and escalation procedures

Skills:

Troubleshooting and fault finding

User interaction

Document writing and reporting

Attitude/Behaviour:

Attention to detail

Honest and hardworking

Prepared to work afterhours and go the extra mile. Work in fast paced fast changing environment

The Company offers a Total Guaranteed Remuneration Package which comprises provident fund, insured benefits, medical aid, and an option to structure an annual bonus.

Desired Skills:

IT

Service

Desk

Learn more/Apply for this position