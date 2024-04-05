IT Service Desk Agent at Ntice Search

Westfalia Fruit Products situated at Midrand, has a vacancy for a suitably qualified and experienced IT Service Desk Agent.

Reporting to IT service desk manager, the incumbent will be responsible for providing a higher-level service function on problem solving and advice to users of both new and established systems. Co-ordinates and ensures that training is provided for users. Liaises between the information technology department and users on problem areas.

Qualifications/Experience:

  • 2-3 Years IT support desk experience
  • Good understanding of Microsoft systems including Office 365, Teams and SharePoint
  • Basic understanding of IT governance and controls
  • 3 years’ experience in user support
  • More than 2 years’ experience with an IT systems background

Knowledge:

  • Working knowledge of windows Active Directory
  • Understanding of remote supports
  • Understanding of support and escalation procedures

Skills:

  • Troubleshooting and fault finding
  • User interaction
  • Document writing and reporting

Attitude/Behaviour:

  • Attention to detail
  • Honest and hardworking
  • Prepared to work afterhours and go the extra mile. Work in fast paced fast changing environment

The Company offers a Total Guaranteed Remuneration Package which comprises provident fund, insured benefits, medical aid, and an option to structure an annual bonus.

