Java Developer (Senior) 0772 TT

Part of a Dev team responsible for the development and maintenance of the client’s Central Ordering applications

Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies

Meet with end users to understand Business requirements

Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties

Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner

Comply with Code Compliance & Unit Testing standards and practices

Prepare system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

IT Degree / Diploma / Equivalent experience

+-10 years JAVA development experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual and / or automated testing)

Agile working experience advantageous

Essential Skills Requirements:

Java Spring boot

Angular

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience

Cloud infrastructure

Ci/cd pipelines (Jenkins, AWS code pipeline, AWS code build)

Aws cdk (cloud development kit) platform

Kafka (Basic understanding of how kafka works, producers and consumers)

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

FUnderstanding of serverless architecture

Knowledge and understanding of JMS

Understanding and knowledge of unit and integration testing

Typescript

MQ

J2EE

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)

PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS ECS / Fargate / Lambda)

Build Tools (Maven)

Github, Github Actions

Docker

Jira, Confluence

UML Framework

DevOps

Desired Skills:

Java Spring boot

Angular

SQL

