Java Developer (Senior) 0772 TT

Part of a Dev team responsible for the development and maintenance of the client’s Central Ordering applications
Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies
Meet with end users to understand Business requirements
Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories
Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties
Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner
Comply with Code Compliance & Unit Testing standards and practices
Prepare system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
IT Degree / Diploma / Equivalent experience
+-10 years JAVA development experience
Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
Experience in testing (manual and / or automated testing)
Agile working experience advantageous
Essential Skills Requirements:
Java Spring boot
Angular
RESTful and SOAP services
SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
Cloud infrastructure
Ci/cd pipelines (Jenkins, AWS code pipeline, AWS code build)
Aws cdk (cloud development kit) platform
Kafka (Basic understanding of how kafka works, producers and consumers)
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
FUnderstanding of serverless architecture
Knowledge and understanding of JMS
Understanding and knowledge of unit and integration testing
Typescript
MQ
J2EE
JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS ECS / Fargate / Lambda)
Build Tools (Maven)
Github, Github Actions
Docker
Jira, Confluence
UML Framework
DevOps
Desired Skills:
